  1. Home
  2. World

Trump wrongly claims NKorea has agreed to 'denuclearization'

By JILL COLVIN , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/22 23:09

In this Friday, April 20, 2018, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Central

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming North Korea has agreed to "denuclearization" before his potential meeting with Kim Jong Un.

North Korea said Friday it would suspend nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches before summits with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim also said a nuclear test site would be closed and "dismantled."

The North stopped short of suggesting it has any intention of abandoning its nuclear arsenal. But Trump tweeted Sunday that the North has "agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!"

South Korea's president has said Kim isn't asking for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula as a condition for abandoning his nuclear weapons. If true, it would seem to remove a major sticking point to a potential disarmament deal.