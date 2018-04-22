Kuwait arrests 2 Filipinos accused of helping runaway maids

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwaiti police have arrested two Filipinos for allegedly convincing housemaids to run away from their employers' homes.

The arrests, reported Sunday by the state-run KUNA news agency, come as relations are tense between Kuwait and the Philippines, which sends many domestic laborers to the Gulf Arab emirate.

KUNA said the two men acknowledged convincing the maids to leave. It wasn't clear what law the two men were accused of breaking.

The arrests come after Kuwait summoned the Philippines ambassador over comments he made that were reported in local press about the embassy's effort to rescue domestic workers who are abused by their employers.

The Philippines banned workers from Kuwait after a dead Filipina was found in a freezer in an abandoned Kuwait City apartment in February.