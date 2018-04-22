  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/22 22:02
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 3 .850
Toronto 13 7 .650 4
New York 10 9 .526
Tampa Bay 7 13 .350 10
Baltimore 6 15 .286 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 10 8 .556
Minnesota 8 7 .533 ½
Detroit 9 10 .474
Chicago 4 13 .235
Kansas City 4 15 .211
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 15 7 .682
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 ½
Seattle 11 8 .579
Oakland 10 11 .476
Texas 7 15 .318 8

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 12, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 9, Texas 7

Oakland 3, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.