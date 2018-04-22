Armenia protest leader arrested after failed talks with PM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The leader of major political protests that have gripped the Armenian capital for more than a week has been arrested, and the streets of Yerevan are echoing with the blare of car horns in a new technique for expressing opposition.

The protests that began on April 13 center on the appointment of former President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister, part of Armenia's transition to a governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters the premier's. Critics say the change effectively allows Sargsyan to lead the country for life.

Sargsyan and protest leader Nikola Pashinian met Sunday morning for brief televised talks, but Sargsyan walked out after Pashinian made it clear he would only discuss Sargsyan's resignation.

Pashinian was arrested later in the day.