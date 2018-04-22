Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A t-storm around;89;79;SW;9;74%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;101;80;Partly sunny, warm;99;83;E;14;31%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;72;53;Sunny and nice;78;54;W;12;36%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;73;63;Partly sunny;78;65;ESE;9;61%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;77;50;Cooler;60;49;SW;14;64%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;51;38;A little rain;50;41;SE;7;57%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;76;59;Increasing clouds;83;58;NW;7;39%;78%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;58;47;Clouds and sun;61;47;SSW;14;62%;28%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, hot;93;73;Hot with high clouds;92;71;ENE;8;48%;5%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SW;6;50%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;64;54;Areas of low clouds;63;55;W;5;64%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;A shower or t-storm;79;56;Mostly sunny;81;60;ESE;10;43%;1%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;An afternoon shower;91;74;SW;5;69%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;92;72;Sun, some clouds;92;71;W;5;49%;41%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;82;Sunny and very warm;96;83;S;7;56%;11%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;70;56;Partly sunny;69;58;NNE;5;67%;4%;6

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cool;61;54;Mainly cloudy, cool;66;48;NNW;9;41%;22%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;80;53;Partly sunny, warm;82;56;WSW;5;50%;6%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;74;58;Showers and t-storms;70;49;WNW;13;66%;64%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;49;Mostly cloudy;66;50;ESE;6;68%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;A stray t-shower;78;59;E;8;66%;51%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;80;57;Warm with some sun;81;59;WNW;7;46%;66%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;79;50;Cooler;63;45;WSW;9;67%;7%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and warmer;81;54;Partly sunny;80;55;SSW;5;57%;15%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;82;57;Periods of sun, warm;82;61;W;5;59%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog, then some sun;80;68;Clouds and sun;77;67;E;9;77%;51%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;66;Showers and t-storms;87;65;ENE;5;50%;81%;8

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;65;54;Rain, some heavy;59;54;NNE;11;85%;94%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;Mostly sunny;82;62;N;8;28%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;69;56;Rain and drizzle;67;57;WNW;14;81%;92%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;68;A t-storm in spots;83;67;ESE;4;62%;50%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;Mostly sunny, warm;99;83;S;11;57%;1%;13

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;46;42;Mostly sunny;47;46;E;11;77%;36%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A stray shower;91;77;SSW;6;69%;73%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;56;46;A shower;58;44;WSW;14;75%;67%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;73;64;Partly sunny;74;65;N;12;85%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;NNE;10;56%;1%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;75;Sun and clouds;90;75;S;8;73%;35%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;95;73;Hazy sun;100;74;WNW;12;18%;0%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;40;Partly sunny;71;33;NNE;6;43%;56%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;92;76;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;SSW;6;61%;31%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;High clouds;94;73;SE;7;58%;2%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;56;45;A little rain;57;46;WSW;16;76%;69%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;77;58;Sun and clouds, warm;82;59;NNE;9;29%;2%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;67;59;Partly sunny, nice;68;59;NE;5;76%;52%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;92;76;Mostly sunny;91;76;ESE;5;77%;33%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;77;55;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;ESE;5;50%;3%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;68;A t-storm in spots;86;68;ESE;5;65%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;43;34;Periods of sun;44;38;SE;10;64%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;SSE;7;72%;75%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;85;73;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;SW;6;75%;38%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;73;Partly sunny, breezy;83;73;ENE;18;61%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;103;79;Partly sunny;101;81;SSE;5;31%;8%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;62;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;N;10;32%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;Sunny and warmer;75;55;NE;6;56%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;ENE;6;75%;70%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;99;80;Sunshine, less humid;92;76;N;11;50%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and delightful;77;49;NW;5;44%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warmer with sunshine;76;48;Lots of sun, warm;82;52;N;6;23%;0%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Sunny and very warm;101;77;WNW;8;20%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;84;57;A shower in the p.m.;86;57;SSW;7;34%;56%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;80;Sunshine and breezy;108;75;N;18;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;65;48;Partly sunny;63;48;SE;7;45%;56%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ENE;10;60%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;92;72;A t-storm around;91;74;SW;4;70%;64%;11

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;Sunshine and warm;99;79;SSW;7;57%;3%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;WNW;5;78%;59%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;62;36;A t-storm in spots;59;36;E;8;52%;55%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSW;6;72%;53%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;73;66;Sunny and pleasant;73;66;S;7;76%;36%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A heavy thunderstorm;68;57;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;58;N;7;75%;58%;8

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;73;45;Cooler;61;50;SW;12;58%;28%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;Partly cloudy;79;56;S;6;57%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;92;78;Partly sunny, humid;90;79;WNW;6;76%;39%;10

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;76;58;Periods of sun, warm;76;57;NE;7;49%;30%;7

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;80;A shower in places;89;82;WNW;6;69%;76%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;75;Brief p.m. showers;86;75;ESE;5;82%;86%;2

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;91;80;Mostly sunny;96;80;E;9;50%;35%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;Some sun, pleasant;79;63;N;7;58%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;82;58;A t-storm in spots;79;57;E;5;50%;67%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;83;74;Couple of t-storms;84;75;SE;10;77%;85%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cooler;57;35;Sunny intervals;57;42;SSE;5;57%;67%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;A t-storm around;88;79;SSE;6;75%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with some sun;75;64;Clearing;73;66;E;7;74%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;55;34;Mostly sunny;62;41;SSW;1;42%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;43;29;Sunshine and chilly;46;28;N;10;34%;2%;5

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;99;80;Hazy sunshine;94;81;W;8;62%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;75;60;A t-storm in spots;76;62;NNE;8;68%;82%;11

New York, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;65;43;Sunny and nice;63;44;SSE;7;38%;2%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;77;58;Plenty of sun;82;56;WNW;7;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;61;38;Cooler with rain;46;36;N;11;92%;92%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;Mostly cloudy;76;60;SSW;7;59%;64%;5

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;58;39;Rain tapering off;47;36;SW;4;80%;71%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;56;34;Mostly sunny, nice;64;39;SW;8;45%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;79;A morning shower;84;79;ESE;7;80%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NW;9;75%;70%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;83;73;A shower or t-storm;87;75;ENE;7;80%;81%;12

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;80;54;Partly sunny;70;49;NNW;6;59%;3%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers and t-storms;75;63;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;SSE;9;67%;8%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;97;81;A t-storm around;96;80;SSW;6;60%;63%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;E;12;76%;79%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;90;72;A t-storm in spots;90;71;S;6;49%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;78;58;Thunderstorms;75;50;NW;11;58%;83%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;72;46;Rain and drizzle;50;45;NE;12;76%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;69;53;Periods of rain;69;53;WSW;7;71%;76%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;70;52;Some sun;68;56;SW;7;71%;58%;9

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;82;73;A morning shower;82;73;SE;7;80%;83%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;49;38;An afternoon shower;49;40;SE;6;58%;57%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;51;36;Not as cool;60;44;SSE;6;53%;55%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;82;70;Sunshine, pleasant;82;70;ENE;6;69%;43%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;90;73;A t-storm in spots;97;70;NE;12;22%;40%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;77;53;Partly sunny;79;54;NW;7;64%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;42;28;Partly sunny, chilly;46;31;E;5;49%;12%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;50;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;WSW;6;70%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;65;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;9;62%;49%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;82;75;A shower or two;82;75;E;13;76%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;68;Clouds and sun;78;68;N;5;76%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. t-storm;78;54;Nice with some sun;76;55;W;5;39%;44%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;77;47;Turning out cloudy;75;48;SW;3;46%;9%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A t-storm in spots;85;71;NNE;7;67%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;79;55;NNE;5;66%;57%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;59;43;Partly sunny, warmer;69;47;NNE;7;47%;2%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;72;52;Downpours, cooler;55;52;ENE;12;74%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;82;61;Rain and drizzle;75;55;NNW;13;84%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;93;80;A t-storm in spots;92;79;NW;6;77%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;80;48;Partly sunny;79;50;S;6;41%;1%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;85;75;A shower or two;85;75;E;13;70%;74%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;57;41;Afternoon rain;52;43;SW;11;65%;77%;2

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;74;63;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;S;8;65%;52%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing and humid;88;73;A t-storm around;89;75;WNW;5;64%;76%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;47;32;Clouds and sunshine;52;41;SE;7;48%;59%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;85;62;Clouds and sun;84;66;NE;6;38%;3%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;62;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;45;NW;19;46%;2%;8

Tehran, Iran;A p.m. t-storm;74;59;A t-storm in spots;70;51;W;8;49%;55%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;A passing shower;70;58;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;NE;8;49%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;ESE;5;52%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;81;59;Not as warm;71;60;SE;10;58%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;51;36;Plenty of sunshine;53;41;NE;9;63%;1%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;E;5;52%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;SSE;7;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;52;27;Sunny and pleasant;61;32;SSE;9;34%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;56;43;High clouds;65;50;N;4;38%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;80;55;Warm with some sun;82;59;WNW;9;43%;70%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;91;77;Mostly sunny, hotter;102;78;SW;6;40%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;60;35;Clouds and sun;62;47;S;4;56%;58%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up, nice;68;43;A t-storm in spots;72;48;W;9;43%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;52;Mostly sunny;62;53;NNW;10;70%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and warm;100;78;Sunny and hot;102;78;W;6;45%;20%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of sun;64;37;Mostly sunny;64;40;E;5;38%;7%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit