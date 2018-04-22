  1. Home
Macron to give Trump seedling from World War I battle site

By ANGELA CHARLTON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/22 19:05

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is bringing an environmentally friendly gift to the White House when he visits President Donald Trump this week: a tree sapling.

The young oak also has historical significance — it sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend. Macron's office said Sunday he hopes it will be planted in the White House gardens.

The oak sapling grew up near what's known by the Marines as the Devil Dog fountain, in Belleau Wood. About 2,000 American troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood fighting the German spring offensive.

Macron arrives Monday in Washington for the Trump presidency's first state visit. The two men have an unlikely friendship, despite strong differences on areas such as climate change.