Taipei records highest temperature in Taiwan so far this year on Sunday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s capital recorded the highest temperature in the country so far this year on Sunday afternoon, with the mercury soaring up to 34.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

However, CWB forecaster Yen Tseng-hsi (顏增璽) said historically the highest temperature ever recorded in Taiwan in April was 36.2 degrees, and the highest temperature in April last year was 35.5 degrees. Therefore, today (Sunday) is not particularly hot, Yen said, adding that in fact 34.1 degrees is the 20th highest temperature in the country in April.



With warm southern winds blowing around Taiwan, the temperature of 34.1 degrees was recorded in Taipei at 1:48 p.m., the CWB said.



According to Yen, as summer approaches, weather will become hotter. He said temperatures across Taiwan will still be high on Monday with highs possibly reaching 33 degrees. The hot weather will continue until April 24 when a frontal system and the northeasterly monsoon winds are forecast to bring temperatures down to around 20 degrees and bring occasional heavy rains to most places in the country, he added.