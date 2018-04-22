Bounasr wins Vienna marathon as Kimetto quits after 25K

VIENNA (AP) — Salah-Eddine Bounasr of Morocco won the Vienna City Marathon on Sunday after world record holder Dennis Kimetto quit the race before the 25-kilometer mark.

Bounasr led shoulder to shoulder with Ismael Bushendich before leaving the Kenyan runner behind in the final three kilometers.

Bounasr finished in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 29 seconds and became the first Moroccan winner of the event since Lahoussine Mrikik in 2006.

Bushendich trailed by 34 seconds in second after also coming runner-up last year. Fellow Kenyan Samuel Maswai finished third in 2:11:08.

Hampered by various injuries, Kimetto has failed to finish a marathon since placing ninth in London two years ago. The Kenyan has not won a race since setting the best mark of 2:02:57 in Berlin in 2014.