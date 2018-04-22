Ramien scores twice, Cronulla wins in National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) — Cronulla center Jesse Ramien scored two tries to help the Sharks beat Penrith 26-22 on Sunday and prevent the Panthers from moving into a share of first place in the National Rugby League.

St. George Illawarra and the New Zealand Warriors have six wins in their first seven matches, a record that Penrith could have equaled with a win over the Sharks.

The weekend results left St. George Illawarra in first place with 12 points, ahead on goal differential over the second-place Warriors, with the Panthers in third, two points behind.

In the other Sunday match, Parramatta left no doubt about its first win of the season in its seventh attempt, hammering Manly 44-10 to hand the Sea Eagles their third loss in a row.

Last year's grand finalists North Queensland ended a five-game losing streak with a 26-14 victory over Gold Coast. A 79th-minute try to Shaun Kenny-Dowall gave Newcastle a 22-20 comeback win over the fourth-place Wests Tigers, and South Sydney beat Canberra 42-22.

At Auckland before 18,000 fans, the Warriors ended St. George Illawarra's unbeaten start to the season with a 20-12 win. The Dragons threatened with a second-half comeback but were never really in the contest after falling behind early.

The Warriors ran in four tries to two, despite only having 38 percent of possession.

In other matches, the Melbourne Storm beat Brisbane 34-20 and the Sydney Roosters, on Latrell Mitchell's fifth-minute try, defeated Canterbury 6-0.