|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|4
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|13
|.350
|10
|Baltimore
|6
|15
|.286
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Minnesota
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Detroit
|9
|10
|.474
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|13
|.235
|5½
|Kansas City
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|Texas
|7
|15
|.318
|8
___
|Friday's Games
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2, 1st game, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 7, Oakland 3
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Detroit 12, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 1
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 9, Texas 7
Oakland 3, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Francisco 3
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland (Kluber 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-0) at Baltimore (Gausman 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Cahill 1-0) at Texas (Moore 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-1) at Houston (Cole 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.