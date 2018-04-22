The Latest: 12 killed, 57 wounded in Afghanistan bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on the violence in Afghanistan (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul has climbed to at least 12 killed and 57 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said the toll from Sunday's attack, originally placed at four dead and 15 wounded, could climb further.

The suicide bomber targeted a crowd that had gathered to pick up national identification cards at a voter registration center in the capital.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, which indicates it may have been carried out by an Islamic State affiliate.

___

11 a.m.

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has attacked a voter registration center in the capital, killing at least four people.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro says another 15 people were wounded in Sunday's attack. Kabul police spokesman Akmal Ahmadzai confirmed the location of the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility. The Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate both view Afghanistan's government and democratic elections as illegitimate.

Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October.