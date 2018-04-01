Huawei opens first Taiwan flagship store

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese telecommunication and equipment company, Huawei, opened the first-ever Taiwan flagship store inside the Syntrend Creative Park shopping center in Taipei on April 21.

Huawei plans to construct more experience stores in Taichung and Kaohsiung as well as a specialty shops in Hsinchu, according to Huawei representatives. Huawei is planning for at least six specialty shops as well as three maintenance facilities to be built in Hsinchu.

The company also plans to release more Huawei products onto the Taiwanese market in attempt to attract younger consumers, according to Mashdigi. New products to the Taiwan market include the recently added of Huawei P20 Pro smartphone and the MateBook X Pro laptop, expected sometime this year.

The Taiwan flagship store will also offer product consultation, maintenance, and other customer services upon request only to avoid interrupting customers as they try out products in the store.