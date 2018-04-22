2018 Russian Gastronomic Festival arrives at Grand Hotel Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Russian Gastronomic Festival is taking place at Grand Hotel Taipei now through April 29 and promises visitors an authentic experience of Russian culture.

The festival features a host of special accommodation offers, Russian-themed indoor fairs, and folk dance performances.

The Grand Garden Restaurant (松鶴廳) is giving a complimentary serving of Staraya Moskva Vodka to adult guests and a Cheburashka-style magnet to guests between the ages of 6 and 12. Cheburashka is an iconic Russian cartoon character.

The hotel is offering an exquisite set of Russian nesting dolls as a gift to guests who reserve a room at rates over NT$5,000 (US$167) a night.

A marketplace spotlighting Russian specialties, like vodka, matryoshka dolls, Cheburashka merchandise, and travel information on the world’s largest nation, is concurrently being held in the Grand Hotel Taipei lobby.

The Russian Mosaik dance troupe will perform three times a day on the ground floor lobby. Founded by Elena Potapova, the troupe specializes in traditional folk dances spanning the cultures of Russia, Finland, Serbia, and Romania.

Mosaik traditional folk dance performance times: 12:10-12:30, 18:20-18:40, 20:00-20:20