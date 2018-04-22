Iran detains ex-prosecutor convicted in 2009 torture case

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's official judicial news agency is reporting that police have arrested a former Tehran prosecutor who faces a two-year prison sentence over the death of prisoners following the country's 2009 protests.

The website of the Mizan news agency said Sunday that Saeed Mortazavi had been arrested, without elaborating.

Mortazavi was sentenced to prison by an appeals court in December. That court found him indirectly responsible for the torture deaths of protesters following former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election in 2009.

Since that court decision, Mortazavi apparently couldn't be found by authorities.

Last week, a judicial spokesman suggested publicly that Mortazavi was missing. The former prosecutor's wife and lawyer, however, said he was only looking to appeal the ruling.

His lawyer could not be immediately reached Sunday.