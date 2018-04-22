Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
|New York
|002
|007
|00x—9
|9
|0
Stroman, Axford (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Montgomery, Shreve (7), Holder (8) and Au.Romine. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_New York, Judge (6).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|201
|000—
|4
|11
|1
|Detroit
|102
|031
|32x—12
|16
|1
Duffy, Hill (5), McCarthy (5), Boyer (6), Grimm (7), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Fiers, Stumpf (6), Saupold (7) and J.McCann. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Duffy 0-3. Sv_Saupold (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (1), Jones (2).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|102
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Clevinger and Gomes; Tillman, Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Tillman 0-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (5), Alonso (4), Gomes (3).
___
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—
|1
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|53x—10
|12
|0
Gibson, Moya (7), Kinley (8) and Garver; Snell, Andriese (8) and W.Ramos. W_Snell 3-1. L_Gibson 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron 2 (4), Robertson (2).
___
|Houston
|441
|100
|000—10
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|4
|0
Keuchel, Rondon (7), Peacock (8), Sipp (9) and B.McCann; Giolito, Volstad (3), Avilan (6), Infante (7), Soria (9) and Castillo, Narvaez. W_Keuchel 1-3. L_Giolito 0-3. HRs_Houston, Reddick 2 (6). Chicago, Thompson (1).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|101
|010
|00x—3
|7
|1
Sale, Hembree (8) and Leon; Manaea and Lucroy. W_Manaea 3-2. L_Sale 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Semien (2).
___
|Seattle
|001
|201
|500—9
|13
|0
|Texas
|103
|101
|001—7
|11
|0
Paxton, Bradford (5), Altavilla (7), Rzepczynski (8), Diaz (8) and Zunino; Colon, Bush (6), Claudio (7), Martin (7), Leclerc (8) and Chirinos. W_Bradford 2-0. L_Claudio 0-1. Sv_Diaz (8). HRs_Seattle, Cruz (4), Cano (2), Haniger (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|010—3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|011
|002
|00x—4
|6
|0
Holland, Gearrin (7), Dyson (8) and Hundley; Richards, Johnson (7), Alvarez (8), Wood (8), Middleton (8) and R.Rivera. W_Richards 3-0. L_Holland 0-3. Sv_Middleton (5). HRs_San Francisco, Belt (4). Los Angeles, Trout (8), Marte (1), Pujols (4).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|300—3
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|020
|001
|10x—4
|8
|0
Bailey, Garrett (6), Hughes (7), W.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; C.Martinez, Gregerson (7), Lyons (7), J.Hicks (7) and Molina. W_J.Hicks 1-0. L_Hughes 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (6), Fowler (3), DeJong (6).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|03x—6
|7
|0
Brault, Feliz (6), E.Santana (7), Vazquez (8), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Nola, Garcia (8), Morgan (8), Neris (8) and Alfaro. W_Nola 2-1. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Neris (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Rodriguez (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (4).
___
|Miami
|130
|010
|000—5
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|210
|011—6
|8
|0
Urena, Wittgren (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Tazawa (9) and Holaday; Suter, Barnes (6), Hader (7), Albers (8), Jeffress (9) and Bandy. W_Jeffress 2-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (2), Brinson (3). Milwaukee, Aguilar (1), Shaw (4).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|030—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|022—4
|8
|3
deGrom, A.Ramos (8), Blevins (8), Familia (8) and Lobaton, Nido; Teheran, S.Freeman (8), Carle (8), Biddle (9) and C.Perez. W_Biddle 1-0. L_Familia 1-1.
___
|San Diego
|200
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
|Arizona
|021
|001
|20x—6
|10
|0
Richard, Cimber (6), Lyles (7), Yates (8) and Hedges; Godley, Chafin (6), Salas (7), McFarland (8) and Murphy. W_Godley 3-1. L_Richard 1-2. HRs_Arizona, Pollock (5).
___
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
|Colorado
|000
|050
|00x—5
|5
|0
Darvish, Duensing (5), Strop (6), Wilson (7), Farrell (8) and Contreras; Ty.Anderson, McGee (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Ty.Anderson 1-0. L_Darvish 0-2. Sv_W.Davis (9).
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|12x—4
|7
|0
Strasburg, Torres (8) and Wieters; Ryu, Cingrani (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Ryu 3-0. L_Strasburg 2-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (1), Hernandez (2), Bellinger (3).