By  Associated Press
2018/04/22 13:19
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Lowrie Oak 21 90 12 33 .367
Betts Bos 19 71 23 26 .366
MSmith TB 18 58 9 21 .362
Altuve Hou 22 86 12 30 .349
Judge NYY 19 71 18 24 .338
MMachado Bal 21 83 11 28 .337
Cano Sea 19 66 16 22 .333
Correa Hou 21 75 16 25 .333
Gregorius NYY 19 63 16 21 .333
DGordon Sea 19 80 12 26 .325
Moustakas KC 19 80 11 26 .325
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Reddick, Houston, 6; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Haniger, Seattle, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 19; Correa, Houston, 18; Gregorius, New York, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; 7 tied at 15.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1.