|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Lowrie Oak
|21
|90
|12
|33
|.367
|Betts Bos
|19
|71
|23
|26
|.366
|MSmith TB
|18
|58
|9
|21
|.362
|Altuve Hou
|22
|86
|12
|30
|.349
|Judge NYY
|19
|71
|18
|24
|.338
|MMachado Bal
|21
|83
|11
|28
|.337
|Correa Hou
|21
|75
|16
|25
|.333
|Gregorius NYY
|19
|63
|16
|21
|.333
|Moustakas KC
|19
|80
|11
|26
|.325
|JMartinez Bos
|18
|71
|13
|23
|.324
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Reddick, Houston, 6; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Correa, Houston, 18; Gregorius, New York, 18; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; 7 tied at 15.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1.