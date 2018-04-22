  1. Home
MOEA: Taiwan FDI increases YOY both in number of projects and amount of investment in Q1 2018

This indicates an increase of 10.38% in the number of cases, and a growth of 105.43% in FDI amount compared with the same period of 2017, according to the ministry

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/04/22 12:38

(photo from Pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--According to the statistics of the Investment Commission of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), both the number of foreign direct investment (FDI) projects and the amount of total investment increased compared with the same period of 2017.    

The Investment Commission said in a statement on April 20 that 786 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total amount of US$2,246,707,000 were approved by the commission from January to March 2018. This indicates an increase of 10.38% in the number of cases, and a growth of 105.43% in FDI amount compared with the same period of 2017, according to the commission.

With regard to inward investment from China, 39 cases were approved with an amount of US$88,261,000 in the first quarter of 2018, which indicates a YOY increase of 64.36% in the FDI amount, according to the Investment Commission. Aggregated from July 2009 to March 2018, 1,126 cases were approved with a total investment amount added up to US$2,044,810,000, the commission added.

In terms of Taiwan’s outbound investment (except China), 137 projects were registered in the first quarter with a total amount of US$1,244,460,000, indicating an increase of 18.1% in the number of cases, but a decrease of 71.48% in the amount as compared with the same period of 2017, the Investment Commission said.

As for Taiwan’s outward investment to China,156 applications have been approved in the first quarter, indicating a YOY decrease of 0.64%, the commission said, adding the approved investment amount is US$1,272,155,000, 39.29% less than the same period in 2017.
