Taiwan gas stations give out free tree saplings for Earth Day 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Approximately 100 China National Petroleum (CNPC) gas stations around Taiwan are giving away tree saplings to customers today in celebration of Earth Day.

CNPC will hand out over 20,000 saplings as long as supplies lasts, beginning at 9 a.m. today. CNPC chose easy to care for, local saplings: parlor palms, Earth Stars (Cryptanthus bivittatus), Christmas kolanchoes (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana), Buddhist pines (Podocarpus macrophyllus), and sweet osmanthus.



(CNA image)

Individuals are eligible for the free saplings if they purchase gas at designated gas stations today, exchange five CNPC receipts from the month of April, or exchange five old batteries, according to a CNPC press release. Each individual is limited to one tree.

CNPC said the company wants to encourage people to plant more trees with this initiative and more actively take part in protecting the environment.

This is the tenth year CNPC has honored Earth Day by handing out free tree saplings.