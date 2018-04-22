  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/22 11:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Lowrie Oak 21 90 12 33 .367
Betts Bos 19 71 23 26 .366
MSmith TB 18 58 9 21 .362
Altuve Hou 22 86 12 30 .349
Judge NYY 19 71 18 24 .338
MMachado Bal 21 83 11 28 .337
Correa Hou 21 75 16 25 .333
Gregorius NYY 19 63 16 21 .333
Moustakas KC 19 80 11 26 .325
JMartinez Bos 18 71 13 23 .324
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Reddick, Houston, 6; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Correa, Houston, 18; Gregorius, New York, 18; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Span, Tampa Bay, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; 6 tied at 15.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Snell, Tampa Bay, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1; Manaea, Oakland, 3-2.