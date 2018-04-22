|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|RFlaherty Atl
|18
|58
|9
|21
|.362
|Cabrera NYM
|20
|79
|16
|28
|.354
|Grandal LAD
|15
|58
|9
|20
|.345
|Swanson Atl
|19
|79
|11
|27
|.342
|Martinez StL
|20
|71
|7
|24
|.338
|Herrera Phi
|19
|74
|12
|25
|.338
|Arenado Col
|17
|60
|6
|20
|.333
|Hoskins Phi
|20
|61
|15
|20
|.328
|Bryant ChC
|18
|69
|12
|22
|.319
|Pham StL
|19
|66
|18
|21
|.318
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 4 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; 3 tied at 15.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 3-1; Godley, Arizona, 3-1; 16 tied at 2-0.