2018/04/22 11:40
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
RFlaherty Atl 18 58 9 21 .362
Cabrera NYM 20 79 16 28 .354
Grandal LAD 15 58 9 20 .345
Swanson Atl 19 79 11 27 .342
Martinez StL 20 71 7 24 .338
Herrera Phi 19 74 12 25 .338
Arenado Col 17 60 6 20 .333
Hoskins Phi 20 61 15 20 .328
Bryant ChC 18 69 12 22 .319
Pham StL 19 66 18 21 .318
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 4 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 16; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 3-1; Godley, Arizona, 3-1; 16 tied at 2-0.