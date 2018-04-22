  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

2018/04/22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 010 000—1 4 1
New York 002 007 00x—9 9 0

Stroman, Axford (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Montgomery, Shreve (7), Holder (8) and Romine. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_New York, Judge (6).

___

Kansas City 010 201 000— 4 11 1
Detroit 102 031 32x—12 16 1

Duffy, Hill (5), McCarthy (5), Boyer (6), Grimm (7), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Fiers, Stumpf (6), Saupold (7) and McCann. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Duffy 0-3. Sv_Saupold (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (1), Jones (2).

___

Cleveland 100 102 000—4 9 1
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 2 0

Clevinger and Gomes; Tillman, Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Tillman 0-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (5), Alonso (4), Gomes (3).

___

Minnesota 100 000 000— 1 9 0
Tampa Bay 002 000 53x—10 12 0

Gibson, Moya (7), Kinley (8) and Garver; Snell, Andriese (8) and W.Ramos. W_Snell 3-1. L_Gibson 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron 2 (4), Robertson (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 300—3 7 1
St. Louis 020 001 10x—4 8 0

Bailey, Garrett (6), Hughes (7), Peralta (8) and Barnhart; C.Martinez, Gregerson (7), Lyons (7), J.Hicks (7) and Molina. W_J.Hicks 1-0. L_Hughes 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (6), Fowler (3), DeJong (6).

___

Pittsburgh 100 001 000—2 8 2
Philadelphia 000 003 03x—6 7 0

Brault, Feliz (6), E.Santana (7), Vazquez (8), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Nola, Garcia (8), Morgan (8), Neris (8) and Alfaro. W_Nola 2-1. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Neris (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Rodriguez (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (4).

___

Miami 130 010 000—5 9 2
Milwaukee 010 210 011—6 7 0

Urena, Wittgren (6), Steckenrider (7), Barraclough (8), Tazawa (9) and Holaday; Suter, Barnes (6), Hader (7), Albers (8), Jeffress (9) and Bandy. W_Jeffress 2-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. HRs_Miami, Dietrich (2), Brinson (3). Milwaukee, Aguilar (1), Shaw (4).

___

New York 000 000 030—3 7 0
Atlanta 000 000 022—4 8 3

deGrom, A.Ramos (8), Blevins (8), Familia (8) and Lobaton, Nido; Teheran, S.Freeman (8), Carle (8), Biddle (9) and C.Perez. W_Biddle 1-0. L_Familia 1-1.