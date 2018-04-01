Acrobat throws first pitch mid-air at Taiwan baseball game

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Extreme acrobat and Guinness World Record holder, Maurizio Zavatta, threw the first pitch at a Lamigo Monkeys vs. Uni-President 7-11 Lions baseball game Saturday night whist balancing three stories in the air.

Zavatta walked atop a high wire spanning the length of third base to home plate. The audience was mesmerized as he dared to release his safety rope halfway through, leaving him untethered to maneuver midair above the baseball field.



(CNA image)

After throwing the first pitch Zavatta continued to dazzle by putting on a blindfold then walking backwards and standing on one foot, reported CNA.



(CNA image)

Saturday marked the first time Zavatta has ever performed in Taiwan or at a baseball game. Zavatta said that for this stunt, the most challenging part was accurately throwing the baseball while maintaining balance.

Zavatta grew up in a family of Italian circus performers, dating back over 200 years, and he first began performing acrobatics 10 years ago. He is married to a Taiwanese woman, and they are currently visiting the island for the birth of their child.



(CNA image)

The performer has earned several Guinness World Records, including the fastest backwards walk on a 100 meter (328 feet) tightrope and being the first person ever to walk backwards blindfolded on a tightrope between two hot air balloons.