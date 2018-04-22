'Shifting Momentum: Abstract Art in Taiwan' now on view in New Jersey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a stop in New York last month, the “Shifting Momentum: Abstract Art in Taiwan” exhibition opened at the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University in New Jersey on April 19.

The exhibition features works from 11 Taiwanese artists that deal with Taiwan's ceaselessly changing abstract art scene since the 1980s.

According to curator Chang Chung-fan, the showcase takes viewers on a journey into the works of Taiwanese artists who, under the influence of Western modernism, express a unique perspective of abstract art by incorporating elements of Eastern culture, such as "Qi" (energy flow), ink calligraphy, Han Dynasty tombstones, and Chinese paper-cut window decorations.

The exhibition juxtaposes the vibrant and diverse cultural landscape that has developed in Taiwan since martial law was lifted with the fast-paced, digitized world, reported Central News Agency.



Executive Director of Noyes Museum of Art Michael Cagno, and Professor in the Literature department at Stockton University Lisa Honaker, believe that hosting the abstract art exhibition will help foster exchange with sister college, Taipei National University of Education, while paving way for further cultural exchange between New Jersey and the island.

Taiwanese artists on display include Shen Chin-yuan, Lin Wei-Min, Kuo Bor-jou, Tao Wen-yueh, Chen Yu-ju, Chang Ming-xi, Liao Shiou-ping, Liu Yung-jen, as well as U.S.-based Taiwanese artists Yang Chi-hung, Wang Shiao-ping, and Chang Chung-fan.