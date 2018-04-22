Union-FC Dallas, Sums

|Philadelphia
|0
|0—0
|Dallas
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Dallas, Diaz, 1 (penalty kick), 64th minute. 2, Dallas, Urruti, 2 (Lamah), 74th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Dallas, Jimmy Maurer.
Yellow Cards_Hayes, Dallas, 17th; Medunjanin, Philadelphia, 92nd.
Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Charles Morgante, Jeremy Hanson. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
___
|Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Ilsinho, 65th); David Accam (Cory Burke, 76th), C.J. Sapong.
Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Anton Nedyalkov, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Tesho Akindele, 79th), Jacori Hayes, Roland Lamah, Harold Mosquera (Mauro Diaz, 61st), Victor Ulloa; Cristian Colman (Maximiliano Urruti, 69th).