Union-FC Dallas, Sums

By  Associated Press
2018/04/22 10:13
Philadelphia 0 0—0
Dallas 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Dallas, Diaz, 1 (penalty kick), 64th minute. 2, Dallas, Urruti, 2 (Lamah), 74th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake; Dallas, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Hayes, Dallas, 17th; Medunjanin, Philadelphia, 92nd.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Charles Morgante, Jeremy Hanson. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty; Alejandro Bedoya, Borek Dockal, Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Ilsinho, 65th); David Accam (Cory Burke, 76th), C.J. Sapong.

Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Anton Nedyalkov, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios (Tesho Akindele, 79th), Jacori Hayes, Roland Lamah, Harold Mosquera (Mauro Diaz, 61st), Victor Ulloa; Cristian Colman (Maximiliano Urruti, 69th).