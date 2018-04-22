Taipei City extends Bike Commuters’ Day coffee giveaway campaign

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Encouraged by last year’s success, Taipei’s Department of Transportation (DOT) has decided to prolong the “Bike Commuters’ Day” free coffee campaign to encourage the use of bikes for transportation and extend the number of the coffee stations across the city to 15.

(Video courtesy of Taipei City Government)

Individuals who ride a bicycle to the 15 designated locations across the city between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Friday (from now on until December 28 this year) will be able to enjoy free a cup of coffee and snacks, the DOT said.

According to the DOT, it has teamed up with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to offer 35 reusable cups as free gifts at each stall. The agency said single-use paper cups will no longer be available at the coffee stations starting in May and that bikers will have to bring their own cups to get the free coffee.

The coffee stalls will be set up at the following locations:

Gongguan—MRT Gongguan Station Exit 2, next to the YouBike station Minsheng Dunhua Intersection—southwest corner, next to the YouBike Station Taipei World Trade Center (Taipei 101), next to the YouBike Station National Taiwan Normal University Library, next to the YouBike Station MRT Jiantan Station Exit 2, next to the YouBike Station Songshan Station—Songshan Road and Civil Boulevard Intersection, southeast corner, next to the YouBike Station MRT Taipower Station Exit 3 MRT Ximen Station Exit 3, next to the YouBike Station MRT Dongmen Station Exit 4, next to the YouBike Station Dunhua Keelung Intersection, next to the YouBike Station Songjiang Nanjing Intersection—MRT Songjiang Nanjing Station Exit 7, next to the YouBike station City Hall Songshou Intersection--southeast corner, near Taipei World Trade Center Hall 3 (next to the YouBike Station) Xinyi Fuxing Intersection—MRT Daan Station Exit 3, next to the YouBike Station Nanjing Jianguo Intersection, next to the YouBike Station Nanjing Sanmin Intersection—MRT Nanjing Sanmin Station Exit 1, next to the YouBike station

To learn more about the campaign, please visit the Facebook fan page (Chinese).