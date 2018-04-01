Taiwan's international sand sculpture festival kicks off 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belgian sand sculptor, Irina Sokolova, won the gold prize for her work, "Inspiration," at the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival April 21.

The festival invited 28 artists from 13 countries to participate in the annual competition. Their 76 sculptures will be on display in Fulong through July 15.



(Image from necoast.nsa's Facebook page)

Each of the top placing artists interwove a floral theme into their sculptures. This is the sixth year that festival has awarded the "Taiwan international sand sculpture prize," according to CNA.

First place went to Irina Sokolova for "Inspiration," a blossoming puzzle piece medley.



(CNA image)

Second place went to Japanese artist Toshihiko Hosaka for "Garden in the mirror" (鏡中的花園), a snapshot of a goddess emerging from a lotus flower.



(CNA image)

Third place went to Chinese artist Wang Jie (王杰) for "Divine beauty" (國色天香), a portrait of a woman emerging from the sand into a flowered world.



(CNA image)

The viewing grounds are open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are NT$100 (US$3).

In an effort to make the festival more inclusive and interactive, visitors can scan QR-codes on site for English, Japanese, and Korean audio guides.



(Image from necoast.nsa's Facebook page)

The weekend of May 19, 20 Taiwan teams will compete in a local sand sculpture competition.

The festival is held on the stretch of beach Yanliao and Fulong on the Northeast Coast.



(Image from necoast.nsa's Facebook page)

For more information, visit the official website for the 2018 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Arts Festival.