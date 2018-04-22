Revolution-Crew, Sums

New England 2 0—2 Columbus 2 0—2

First half_1, Columbus, Farrell (own goal), 9th minute. 2, New England, Bunbury, 3 (Penilla, Zahibo), 14th. 3, Columbus, Zardes, 5 (Higuain, Santos), 43rd. 4, New England, Penilla, 2 (Agudelo), 46th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner; Columbus, Zack Steffen.

Yellow Cards_Dielna, New England, 11th; Zahibo, New England, 36th; Fagundez, New England, 60th; Higuain, Columbus, 66th; Somi, New England, 67th; Turner, New England, 88th.

Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Jeremy Kieso. 4th Official_Marcos de Oliveira.

A_11,264 (19,968)

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba, Claude Dielna, Andrew Farrell, Gabriel Somi (Brandon Bye, 92nd); Zahibo (Krisztian Nemeth, 78th), Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Diego Fagundez; Juan Agudelo (Scott Caldwell, 55th), Cristian Penilla.

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp; Niko Hansen (Cristian Martinez, 70th), Pedro Santos (Adam Jahn, 86th), Gyasi Zardes.