Expansion Los Angeles FC tops Montreal Impact 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute and expansion Los Angeles FC overcame Ignacio Piatti's hat trick to beat the 10-man Montreal Impact 5-3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles (4-2-0) scored four straight second-half goals for its second consecutive victory. Montreal (2-5-0) has lost three straight.

Laurent Ciman scored in his return to Montreal after being traded to Los Angeles in the offseason. Benny Feilhaber and Latif Blessing added goals for L.A., and Impact defender Jukka Raitala scored an own goal.

Montreal went down a player in the 31st minute when Victor Cabrera was shown a straight red card for a tackle on Marco Urena in the penalty box. Urena stepped up to the spot, but Evan Bush got his fingers on the low, powerful shot. Montreal was leading 2-1.

Vela made up for Urena's miss late to make it 4-3, firing a shot down the middle after Daniel Lovitz took down Diego Rossi in the box. Blessing added a goal in the 89th minute.

DYNAMO 5, TORONTO FC 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists, Joe Willis made six saves and Houston beat Toronto FC to snap a four-game winless streak.

Mauro Manotas, a 22-year-old in his fourth season with the Dynamo (2-2-2), scored in the third minute, Jose Leonardo Ribeiro da Silva made added a goal in the seventh. Quioto poked it away from Toronto's Julian Dunn-Johnson to Manotas, who took a couple steps and tapped it in from just inside the box to open the scoring and Leonardo trapped a clearance and rolled it just inside the post from the top of the area.

Quioto beat Dunn on the left side and, after his cross was deflected by a defender, Eric Alexander finished from point blank range to make it 3-0 early in the second half.

Mitchell Taintor headed home a corner kick from Ager Aketxe for his first MLS goal to put Toronto (1-4-0) on the board in the 52nd minute, but Quioto fed Alberth Elis for a goal in the 60th and then capped the scoring in the 77th.

FIRE 2, RED BULLS 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aleksandar Katai and Nemanja Nikolic scored and Richard Sanchez had a career-high nine saves to help Chicago beat New York.

Katai gave Chicago (2-3-1) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Brandon Vincent's corner kick was headed away by New York's Aaron Long, but Katai drilled a left-footer into the net.

Nikolic converted from the spot in the 69th minute after goalkeeper Luis Robles took down Katai inside the area. Bradley Wright-Phillips scored in the 81st for New York (3-3-0). The Red Bulls had their 11-game unbeaten streak snapped.