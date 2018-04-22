Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
|New York
|002
|007
|00x—9
|9
|0
Stroman, Axford (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Montgomery, Shreve (7), Holder (8) and Romine. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_New York, Judge (6).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|201
|000—
|4
|11
|1
|Detroit
|102
|031
|32x—12
|16
|1
Duffy, Hill (5), McCarthy (5), Boyer (6), Grimm (7), Smith (7) and Butera; Fiers, Stumpf (6), Saupold (7) and McCann. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Duffy 0-3. Sv_Saupold (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (1), Jones (2).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|102
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Clevinger and Gomes; Tillman, Scott (7), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Clevinger 2-0. L_Tillman 0-4. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (5), Alonso (4), Gomes (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|300—3
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|020
|001
|10x—4
|8
|0
Bailey, Garrett (6), Hughes (7), Peralta (8) and Barnhart; C.Martinez, Gregerson (7), Lyons (7), J.Hicks (7) and Molina. W_J.Hicks 1-0. L_Hughes 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (6), Fowler (3), DeJong (6).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|001
|000—2
|8
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|03x—6
|7
|0
Brault, Feliz (6), E.Santana (7), Vazquez (8), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Nola, Garcia (8), Morgan (8), Neris (8) and Alfaro. W_Nola 2-1. L_Feliz 0-1. Sv_Neris (4). HRs_Pittsburgh, Rodriguez (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (4).