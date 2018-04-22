Fire-Red Bulls, Sums

|Chicago
|1
|1—2
|New York
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Chicago, Katai, 2, 30th minute.
Second half_2, Chicago, Nikolic, 5 (penalty kick), 69th. 3, New York, Wright-Phillips, 5, 81st.
Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez; New York, Luis Robles.
Yellow Cards_Ellis, Chicago, 47th; Robles, New York, 68th; Adams, Chicago, 92nd.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, TJ Zablocki. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.
A_18,784 (25,000)
___
|Lineups
Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Kevin Ellis, Johan Kappelhof, Grant Lillard, Brandon Vincent; Mo Adams, Elliot Collier (Alan Gordon, 75th), Aleksandar Katai (Diego Campos, 83rd), Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger; Nemanja Nikolic (Jonathan Campbell, 89th).
New York_Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Kaku (Vincent Bezecourt, 77th), Tyler Adams, Daniel Royer, Marc Rzatkowski (Sean Davis, 57th), Florian Valot (Derick Etienne, 69th); Bradley Wright-Phillips.