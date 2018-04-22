|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|RFlaherty Atl
|17
|58
|8
|21
|.362
|Cabrera NYM
|19
|75
|16
|26
|.347
|Grandal LAD
|15
|58
|9
|20
|.345
|Herrera Phi
|18
|70
|10
|24
|.343
|Swanson Atl
|18
|76
|10
|26
|.342
|Martinez StL
|20
|71
|7
|24
|.338
|Bryant ChC
|17
|66
|12
|22
|.333
|DPeralta Ari
|16
|66
|11
|22
|.333
|Arenado Col
|16
|56
|6
|18
|.321
|Pham StL
|19
|66
|18
|21
|.318
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 3 tied at 5.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Molina, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; 5 tied at 14.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.