By  Associated Press
2018/04/22 05:34
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
RFlaherty Atl 17 58 8 21 .362
Cabrera NYM 19 75 16 26 .347
Grandal LAD 15 58 9 20 .345
Herrera Phi 18 70 10 24 .343
Swanson Atl 18 76 10 26 .342
Martinez StL 20 71 7 24 .338
Bryant ChC 17 66 12 22 .333
DPeralta Ari 16 66 11 22 .333
Arenado Col 16 56 6 18 .321
Pham StL 19 66 18 21 .318
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Villanueva, San Diego, 6; Molina, St. Louis, 6; DeJong, St. Louis, 6; JBaez, Chicago, 6; 3 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 20; Harper, Washington, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Cespedes, New York, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 17; Martinez, St. Louis, 16; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 15; Molina, St. Louis, 15; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 4-1; Corbin, Arizona, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 3-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 3-1; 15 tied at 2-0.