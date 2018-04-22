Toronto FC-Dynamo, Sums

|Toronto
Houston
First half_1, Houston, Manotas, 4 (Quioto), 3rd minute. 2, Houston, Leonardo, 1, 7th.
Second half_3, Houston, Alexander, 1, 46th. 4, Toronto, Taintor, 1 (Aketxe), 52nd. 5, Houston, Elis, 3 (Quioto), 60th. 6, Houston, Quioto, 1 (Fuenmayor), 77th.
Goalies_Toronto, Clint Irwin; Houston, Joe Willis.
Yellow Cards_Taintor, Toronto, 30th; Hamilton, Toronto, 79th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Matthew Nelson. 4th Official_David Ganter.
A_17,109 (22,039)
Lineups
Toronto_Clint Irwin; Julian Dunn, Jason Hernandez (Aidan Daniels, 79th), Mitchell Taintor; Ager Aketxe, Jay Chapman, Liam Fraser, Nicolas Hasler (Mariano Mino, 65th); Jordan Hamilton, Tosaint Ricketts (Ben Spencer, 65th), Ryan Telfer.
Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo (Alejandro Fuenmayor, 75th), DaMarcus Beasley, Adolfo Machado; Eric Alexander, Darwin Ceren, Tomas Martinez (Boniek Garcia, 65th), Andrew Wenger; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas (Arturo Alvarez, 69th), Romell Quioto.