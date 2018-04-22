Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|1
|New York
|002
|007
|00x—9
|9
|0
Stroman, Axford (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Montgomery, Shreve (7), Holder (8) and Romine. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_New York, Judge (6).
___
|Kansas City
|010
|201
|000—
|4
|11
|1
|Detroit
|102
|031
|32x—12
|16
|1
Duffy, Hill (5), McCarthy (5), Boyer (6), Grimm (7), Smith (7) and Butera; Fiers, Stumpf (6), Saupold (7) and McCann. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Duffy 0-3. Sv_Saupold (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (1), Jones (2).