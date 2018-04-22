  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/22 04:31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 000 010 000—1 4 1
New York 002 007 00x—9 9 0

Stroman, Axford (6), Clippard (7), Loup (8) and Maile; Montgomery, Shreve (7), Holder (8) and Romine. W_Montgomery 2-0. L_Stroman 0-2. HRs_New York, Judge (6).

___

Kansas City 010 201 000— 4 11 1
Detroit 102 031 32x—12 16 1

Duffy, Hill (5), McCarthy (5), Boyer (6), Grimm (7), Smith (7) and Butera; Fiers, Stumpf (6), Saupold (7) and McCann. W_Fiers 2-1. L_Duffy 0-3. Sv_Saupold (1). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (1), Jones (2).