Marc Marquez earns pole at MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas

By JIM VERTUNO , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/04/22 04:39

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Spain's Marc Marquez overcame a crash in qualifying to earn a provisional sixth consecutive pole position at MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas.

The recovery puts Marquez in prime position to win his sixth consecutive race at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Repsol Honda rider is looking for his first victory of the season as he chases a third consecutive MotoGP championship.

Marquez took a tough spill with about six minutes left in qualifying as rider and motorcycle both tumbled and spun into the gravel. Marquez got a new bike in his garage and then set his best time of the afternoon.

But race stewards were also reviewing an incident in qualifying when Marquez appeared to disrupt Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, who is slated to start second on Sunday. Suzuki's Andrea Iannone of Italy will start third.

Riders have complained about bumpy track conditions.