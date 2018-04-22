BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
Associated Press
2018/04/22
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
West Brom 2, Liverpool 2

West Brom: Jake Livermore (79), Salomon Rondon (88).

Liverpool: Danny Ings (4), Mohamed Salah (72).

Halftime: 0-1.

Watford 0, Crystal Palace 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship
Birmingham 2, Sheffield United 1

Birmingham: Marc Roberts (32), Jacques Maghoma (69).

Sheffield United: Mark Duffy (7).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bristol City 5, Hull 5

Bristol City: Marlon Pack (37), Famara Diedhiou (40, 53), Bobby Reid (64), Joe Bryan (90).

Hull: Harry Wilson (16, 72), Frank Fielding (56, og.), Abel Hernandez (81), Fraizer Campbell (88).

Halftime: 2-1.

Derby 1, Middlesbrough 2

Derby: David Nugent (90, pen.).

Middlesbrough: Muhamed Besic (20), Britt Assombalonga (70).

Halftime: 0-1.

Sunderland 1, Burton Albion 2

Sunderland: Paddy McNair (34).

Burton Albion: Darren Bent (86), Liam Boyce (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Brentford 2, QPR 1

Brentford: Sergi Canos (16), Florian Jozefzoon (69).

QPR: Idrissa Sylla (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

Ipswich 0, Aston Villa 4

Aston Villa: Conor Hourihane (25), Lewis Grabban (57, 78), Henri Lansbury (82).

Halftime: 0-1.

Leeds 2, Barnsley 1

Leeds: Tom Pearce (17), Ezgjan Alioski (50).

Barnsley: Paudie O'Connor (36, og.).

Halftime: 1-1.

Preston 0, Norwich 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 3, Reading 0

Sheffield Wednesday: Fernando Forestieri (35, 73), George Boyd (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bolton 0, Wolverhampton 4

Wolverhampton: Barry Douglas (16), Benik Afobe (45), Diogo Jota (53), Conor Coady (66, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League One
Southend 4, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Southend: Theo Robinson (23, 31, 76), Stephen McLaughlin (62).

Halftime: 2-0.

Shrewsbury 1, Bury 1

Shrewsbury: Abo Eisa (13).

Bury: Jay O'Shea (66).

Halftime: 1-0.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Oldham 2

AFC Wimbledon: Jonathan Meades (10), Joe Pigott (68).

Oldham: Duckens Nazon (50, 74).

Halftime: 1-0.

Scunthorpe 1, Walsall 0

Scunthorpe: Ryan Yates (76).

Halftime: 0-0.

Rochdale 1, Bradford 1

Rochdale: Matt Done (41).

Bradford: Charlie Wyke (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Rotherham 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Rotherham: Michael Smith (9), Caolan Lavery (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Fleetwood Town 0, Wigan 4

Wigan: Max Power (33), Gavin Massey (37), Dan Burn (57), Cheyenne Dunkley (66).

Halftime: 0-2.

Doncaster 0, Oxford United 1

Oxford United: James Henry (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 2, Plymouth 0

Northampton: John-Joe O'Toole (42), Zak Vyner (61, og.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Portsmouth 0, Charlton 1

Charlton: Nicky Ajose (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Gillingham 0, Blackpool 3

Blackpool: Kyle Vassell (28), Nathan Delfouneso (33), Kelvin Mellor (83).

Halftime: 0-2.

England League Two
Lincoln City 2, Colchester 1

Lincoln City: Elliott Whitehouse (55, pen.), Luke Waterfall (90).

Colchester: Courtney Senior (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnet 2, Newport County 0

Barnet: Shaquile Coulthirst (10), Ricardo Santos (82).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cambridge United 4, Cheltenham 3

Cambridge United: Greg Taylor (10), George Maris (53), Jevani Brown (60, pen.), Barry Corr (81).

Cheltenham: George Lloyd (3), Mohamed Eisa (13, 79).

Halftime: 1-2.

Forest Green Rovers 4, Chesterfield 1

Forest Green Rovers: Scott Laird (27), Christian Doidge (78, 90, pen.), Dayle Grubb (90).

Chesterfield: Kristian Dennis (36, pen.).

Halftime: 1-1.

Wycombe 0, Accrington Stanley 4

Accrington Stanley: Kayden Jackson (15), Scott Brown (33), Sean McConville (66), Offrande Zanzala (90, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Mansfield Town 1, Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town: Kyle Howkins (73, og.).

Port Vale: Tom Pope (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 2

Exeter: Jayden Stockley (42, 57).

Crawley Town: Enzio Boldewijn (29), Josh Yorwerth (68).

Halftime: 1-1.

Carlisle 1, Luton Town 1

Carlisle: Danny Grainger (13, pen.).

Luton Town: Elliott Lee (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swindon 0, Grimsby Town 1

Grimsby Town: Mitch Rose (45, pen.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 1, Morecambe 0

Crewe: Shaun Miller (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Notts County 4, Yeovil 1

Notts County: Dan Jones (45), Tom James (54, og.), Elliott Hewitt (69), Lewis Alessandra (73).

Yeovil: Alex Fisher (90).

Halftime: 1-0.