American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/22 04:22
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 2 .895
Toronto 13 7 .650
New York 10 9 .526 7
Tampa Bay 6 13 .316 11
Baltimore 6 14 .300 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 6 .571
Cleveland 9 8 .529 ½
Detroit 9 10 .474
Chicago 4 12 .250 5
Kansas City 4 15 .211
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 14 7 .667
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 ½
Seattle 10 8 .556
Oakland 9 11 .450
Texas 7 14 .333 7

___

Friday's Games

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2, 1st game, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Detroit 12, Kansas City 4

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Kluber 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hughes 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ramirez 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.