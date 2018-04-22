  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/22 04:20
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 59 23 .720
x-Boston 55 27 .671 4
x-Philadelphia 52 30 .634 7
New York 29 53 .354 30
Brooklyn 28 54 .341 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
y-Miami 44 38 .537
x-Washington 43 39 .524 1
Charlotte 36 46 .439 8
Orlando 25 57 .305 19
Atlanta 24 58 .293 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Cleveland 50 32 .610
x-Indiana 48 34 .585 2
x-Milwaukee 44 38 .537 6
Detroit 39 43 .476 11
Chicago 27 55 .329 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 65 17 .793
x-New Orleans 48 34 .585 17
x-San Antonio 47 35 .573 18
Dallas 24 58 .293 41
Memphis 22 60 .268 43
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Portland 49 33 .598
x-Utah 48 34 .585 1
x-Oklahoma City 48 34 .585 1
x-Minnesota 47 35 .573 2
Denver 46 36 .561 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 24 .707
L.A. Clippers 42 40 .512 16
L.A. Lakers 35 47 .427 23
Sacramento 27 55 .329 31
Phoenix 21 61 .256 37

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Friday's Games

Indiana 92, Cleveland 90

Washington 122, Toronto 103

Milwaukee 116, Boston 92

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Portland, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 1 p.m.