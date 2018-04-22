|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|2
|.895
|—
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|4½
|New York
|10
|9
|.526
|7
|Tampa Bay
|6
|13
|.316
|11
|Baltimore
|6
|14
|.300
|11½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Detroit
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Chicago
|4
|12
|.250
|5
|Kansas City
|4
|14
|.222
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Seattle
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Oakland
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Texas
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|Friday's Games
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2, 1st game, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 7, 10 innings
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Houston 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 7, Oakland 3
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland (Kluber 2-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 0-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ramirez 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-2), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.