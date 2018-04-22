All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Montreal 82 47 26 9 103 226 200 x-Ottawa 82 44 28 10 98 212 214 x-Boston 82 44 31 7 95 234 212 x-Toronto 82 40 27 15 95 251 242 Tampa Bay 82 42 30 10 94 234 227 Florida 82 35 36 11 81 210 237 Detroit 82 33 36 13 79 207 244 Buffalo 82 33 37 12 78 201 237 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Washington 82 55 19 8 118 263 182 x-Pittsburgh 82 50 21 11 111 282 234 x-Columbus 82 50 24 8 108 249 195 x-N.Y. Rangers 82 48 28 6 102 256 220 N.Y. Islanders 82 41 29 12 94 241 242 Philadelphia 82 39 33 10 88 219 236 Carolina 82 36 31 15 87 215 236 New Jersey 82 28 40 14 70 183 244 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Chicago 82 50 23 9 109 244 213 x-Minnesota 82 49 25 8 106 266 208 x-St. Louis 82 46 29 7 99 235 218 x-Nashville 82 41 29 12 94 240 224 Winnipeg 82 40 35 7 87 249 256 Dallas 82 34 37 11 79 223 262 Colorado 82 22 56 4 48 166 278 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Anaheim 82 46 23 13 105 223 200 x-Edmonton 82 47 26 9 103 247 212 x-San Jose 82 46 29 7 99 221 201 x-Calgary 82 45 33 4 94 226 221 Los Angeles 82 39 35 8 86 201 205 Arizona 82 30 42 10 70 197 260 Vancouver 82 30 43 9 69 182 243 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 1 p.m.