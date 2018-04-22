|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Montreal
|82
|47
|26
|9
|103
|226
|200
|x-Ottawa
|82
|44
|28
|10
|98
|212
|214
|x-Boston
|82
|44
|31
|7
|95
|234
|212
|x-Toronto
|82
|40
|27
|15
|95
|251
|242
|Tampa Bay
|82
|42
|30
|10
|94
|234
|227
|Florida
|82
|35
|36
|11
|81
|210
|237
|Detroit
|82
|33
|36
|13
|79
|207
|244
|Buffalo
|82
|33
|37
|12
|78
|201
|237
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Washington
|82
|55
|19
|8
|118
|263
|182
|x-Pittsburgh
|82
|50
|21
|11
|111
|282
|234
|x-Columbus
|82
|50
|24
|8
|108
|249
|195
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|82
|48
|28
|6
|102
|256
|220
|N.Y. Islanders
|82
|41
|29
|12
|94
|241
|242
|Philadelphia
|82
|39
|33
|10
|88
|219
|236
|Carolina
|82
|36
|31
|15
|87
|215
|236
|New Jersey
|82
|28
|40
|14
|70
|183
|244
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Chicago
|82
|50
|23
|9
|109
|244
|213
|x-Minnesota
|82
|49
|25
|8
|106
|266
|208
|x-St. Louis
|82
|46
|29
|7
|99
|235
|218
|x-Nashville
|82
|41
|29
|12
|94
|240
|224
|Winnipeg
|82
|40
|35
|7
|87
|249
|256
|Dallas
|82
|34
|37
|11
|79
|223
|262
|Colorado
|82
|22
|56
|4
|48
|166
|278
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Anaheim
|82
|46
|23
|13
|105
|223
|200
|x-Edmonton
|82
|47
|26
|9
|103
|247
|212
|x-San Jose
|82
|46
|29
|7
|99
|221
|201
|x-Calgary
|82
|45
|33
|4
|94
|226
|221
|Los Angeles
|82
|39
|35
|8
|86
|201
|205
|Arizona
|82
|30
|42
|10
|70
|197
|260
|Vancouver
|82
|30
|43
|9
|69
|182
|243
|Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, Nashville 1
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 1 p.m.