  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/22 04:19
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 18 68 23 26 .382
Lowrie Oak 20 86 12 32 .372
MSmith TB 17 55 7 20 .364
JMartinez Bos 17 68 13 23 .338
Judge NYY 19 71 18 24 .338
MMachado Bal 20 80 11 27 .338
Altuve Hou 21 83 10 28 .337
Gregorius NYY 19 63 16 21 .333
Mauer Min 13 48 7 16 .333
Moustakas KC 18 75 11 25 .333
HRamirez Bos 17 66 15 22 .333
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Gallo, Texas, 6; Lowrie, Oakland, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Betts, Boston, 6; MMachado, Baltimore, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Lowrie, Oakland, 22; Gregorius, New York, 18; Correa, Houston, 17; Haniger, Seattle, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Springer, Houston, 16; 5 tied at 15.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; Verlander, Houston, 3-0; Happ, Toronto, 3-1; Severino, New York, 3-1; Junis, Kansas City, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.