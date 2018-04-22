|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|25
|20
|Florida
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|21
|15
|Boston
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|15
|18
|Detroit
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|24
|28
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|22
|27
|Tampa Bay
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|17
|21
|Montreal
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|21
|28
|Buffalo
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|20
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|6
|0
|2
|14
|21
|12
|New Jersey
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|25
|12
|Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|21
|15
|Columbus
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|25
|24
|Philadelphia
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|21
|22
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|13
|13
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|20
|27
|Washington
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|12
|24
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|16
|15
|Chicago
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Colorado
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|12
|Dallas
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|17
|18
|Nashville
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|17
|20
|Winnipeg
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|17
|22
|St. Louis
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|21
|24
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|33
|21
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|22
|16
|Vancouver
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|27
|32
|San Jose
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|20
|16
|Vegas
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|26
|24
|Anaheim
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|16
|21
|Arizona
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|20
|20
|Calgary
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|19
|27
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0
Colorado 2, Nashville 1
San Jose at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Vegas at Los Angeles, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Nashville, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 1 p.m.