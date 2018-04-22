Cuba's Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, front left, escorts Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during his welcome ceremony at Revolution Palace in Havan
HAVANA (AP) — Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has received his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in his first official act as the country's leader.
Maduro is the first president to visit Diaz-Canel since he was selected by outgoing President Raul Castro to lead the island's government earlier this week.
The Associated Press was told that Castro did not attend a welcome ceremony for the Venezuelan president at the Palace of the Revolution on Saturday.
Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores and Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta were both in attendance.
Venezuela, Cuba's key ally, in essence trades oil for Cuban doctors and technicians who work in public health in the South American country.