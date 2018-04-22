Nicaragua says it's open to dialogue after 9 dead in unrest

A masked protester walks between burning barricades in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018. The clashes, pitting protesters opposed to social s
A Nicaraguan police officer aims his weapon at protesting students during a third day of violent clashes in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018
A protester fires from a homemade mortar at riot police during a third day of violent clashes in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018. The clash
Riot police take cover from rocks thrown by demonstrators during clashes in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018. Police in Nicaragua say that a
A young demonstrator carries a sign that reads in Spanish "Free Nicaragua. No to Repression!" during clashes in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20,
A Nicaraguan police officer aims his weapon at protesting students during a third day of violent clashes in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018
Demonstrators throw rocks at police during clashes in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018. Police in Nicaragua say that a police officer, prote
Demonstrators build barricades on the street during clashes against the police, in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday, April 20, 2018. Police in Nicaragua say
Riot police tend to a fellow officer who was wounded in the leg after a homemade mortar fired by protesters struck her, in Managua, Nicaragua, Friday,
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua's government says it is willing to negotiate over controversial social security reforms that have prompted protests and deadly clashes this week.
Vice President, first lady and government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo says nine people have been killed in the unrest. She calls the protests "cruel," but has not offered further details.
Dozens of others have been injured or arrested in the chaos in various cities across the Central American nation.
Murillo said late Friday that President Daniel Ortega's government is responding to calls for dialogue made by Roman Catholic Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the private business sector.
She added that the social security reforms "are not concluded proposals, but (rather) we are open to discussing them."