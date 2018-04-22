Bruins center Patrice Bergeron likely to return for Game 5

BOSTON (AP) — Center Patrice Bergeron is likely to return Saturday when the Boston Bruins play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Bergeron missed his team's 3-1 victory in Game 4 on Thursday with an undisclosed injury. Boston leads the series 3-1 lead and can advance with a victory.

Bergeron skated Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena and is "optimistic" he can play, but acknowledges he must convince the medical staff he is ready. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy thought Bergeron "looked good" during the skate and anticipates he will play.

Bergeron had 30 goals and 33 assists during the season. He had five assists in the first three games of this series.