Gayle, Rahul lift Punjab to big win over Kolkata in IPL

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul smashed half-centuries as Kings XI Punjab went top of the Indian Premier League on Saturday with a nine-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders under the Duckworth/Lewis Method.

Gayle hit an unbeaten 62 off 38 balls while Rahul made a rapid 60 off just 27 deliveries as Punjab reached 126-1 with 11 balls to spare.

Punjab's target was revised to 125 in 13 overs after rain stopped play for nearly 90 minutes.

Before rain intervened, Gayle and Rahul had carried Punjab to 96-0 off just 8.2 overs after Kolkata Knight Riders, put into bat, was restricted to 191-7.

Punjab now leads the table with eight points from five matches, while Kolkata has six from six after losing three and winning three.

Gayle, the hard-hitting T20 veteran, is making IPL franchises regret not picking him in the opening rounds of auction in February with three astonishing knocks of 63, 104 not out and 62 not out. He is now the current leading IPL run-scorer with 229 runs.

"To be honest, I didn't strike it really well, but when you have momentum going, you need to capitalize," Gayle said.

Rahul smashed nine fours and two sixes before he top-edged a pull off Sunil Narine with Punjab needing just nine more runs.

Gayle raised the victory in style with his sixth six of the innings by smashing Tom Curran over the long-on boundary.

Gayle also hit five fours in his electrifying display of power hitting.

"Me and Chris have spoken — we're gonna back our games. If he's going for it, doesn't mean I take the back seat," Rahul said. "The approach is to stay aggressive and take the opposition down."

Earlier, Kolkata stumbled once it lost top scorer Chris Lynn (74) in the 16th over to medium fast bowler Andrew Tye (2-30).

Kolkata could score only 45 in the last five overs and big hitter Andre Russell departed for just 10.

"We don't plan for wickets, we plan to make the batsmen uncomfortable and that forces the wicket," Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin said.