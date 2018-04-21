Suburban Seattle getting rare, private US airport terminal

In this April 11, 2018 photo, construction of a privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal takes place near the control tower at Paine Field in Ev
In this April 11, 2018 photo, workers are shown in what will be the main entrance to a privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal being built at P
In this April 11, 2018 photo, an areal photo on display near the Paine Field control tower, shows the areas of leased land that will be used for a pri
In this April 11, 2018 photo, a worker stands on a ladder as he helps construct a privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal being built at Paine
In this April 11, 2018 photo, a pipe assembly labeled for Paine Field in Everett, Wash., is shown on the site of a privately-run commercial U.S. airpo
In this April 11, 2018 photo, a worker stands on a lift as he helps construct a privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal being built at Paine Fi
In this April 11, 2018 photo, a worker cuts metal as he helps construct a privately-run commercial U.S. airport terminal being built at Paine Field in
In this April 11, 2018 photo, Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, left, talks with project engineer Todd Raynes, right, inside the privately-run c
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An entrepreneur wants to bring a global trend to the U.S. and put commercial airport terminals in the hands of private companies instead of the government.
Starting in the fall, Brett Smith will get his chance at Paine Field in Everett, Washington.
He is the founder and CEO of Propeller Investments, which secured a deal in 2015 to build and operate a passenger terminal at the airport Boeing uses to test its jets.
The deal is notable because so-called public-private partnerships are rare in U.S. airports, and because Propeller has no experience building or operating airports.
The project contrasts with most of the 500 U.S. commercial airports, where local governments own and operate facilities.
They have relied on decades of federal funding and passenger fees to help finance infrastructure improvements.