Library of Congress brings America to life in LA photo show

This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, left, and Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan, right,
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan, left, and exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker talk abo
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker tours the exhibit "Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America's Li
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker, left, and Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan, right,
In this Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker shows a 1920s-era Ku Klux Klan rally two miles from Washington, D.
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows an image of photographer Margaret Bourke White perched precariously on a gargoyle sculpture outside the 61s
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows exhibition curator Anne Wilkes Tucker talks about, part of the exhibit "Not An Ostrich: And Other Images Fr
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows the exhibit "Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America's Library," on display at the Annenberg Space Fo
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan next to an image by photographer Phillip Harrington, "Wom
This Thursday, April 19, 2018, photo shows Library of Congress photo curator Beverly Brannan tours the exhibit "Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If a picture tells a thousand words, then the Library of Congress is bringing 440,000 of them to Los Angeles.
"Not An Ostrich: And Other Images From America's Library" is a free-wheeling exhibition featuring 440 iconic photos from the archives of America's library.
It opened Saturday at the Annenberg Space For Photography and runs until Sept. 9.
Admission is free.
The photos run the gamut from celebrities in candid moments to everyday people living their lives to historic events.
They include such oddities as the world's first known selfie, taken by Robert Cornelius outside his Philadelphia lamp shop in 1839. That was the year photography first became publicly available.
Others include the earliest known photographs of Abraham Lincoln and Harriet Tubman.