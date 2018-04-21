Malawi under-20 player dies in Portugal of suspected malaria

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi under-20 striker Abel Mwakilama has died of suspected cerebral malaria in Portugal, where he had only recently joined a lower-league team. He was 18.

Mwakilama's manager, Venancio Patrick, says it's thought that the player contracted cerebral malaria while back in Malawi for an under-20 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland three weeks ago.

Patrick says Mwakilama complained of a headache and was taken to the hospital in Portugal where he was told he had cerebral malaria. Patrick and the Football Association of Malawi say Mwakilama died on Friday.

At age 17, Mwakilama scored 37 goals for Malawian club Chitipa United to help it gain promotion to the country's top flight in 2017.

He joined Portuguese team Sporting Clube de Esmoriz and had scored seven goals in five games.