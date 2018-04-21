Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Perez; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; White House legislative affairs director Marc Short.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif; former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Corker; White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — French President Emmanuel Macron